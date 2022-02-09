India Covid-19 caseload rises slightly to 71,365; active cases below 900,000

A man in a protective suit prepares to meet people who took part in a Muslim congregation hit by the coronavirus, on March 31, 2020 in New Delhi, India. Photo: Hindustan Times

After a steady decline in daily Covid-19 cases, India on Wednesday saw a slight jump in the number of daily infections. The country reported 71,365 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, logging a 5.5 per cent hike than yesterday. The death toll surged to 505,279 after 1,217 fatalities.

The number of active cases fell below the 900,000 mark as the caseload fell at 8,92,828, the data also showed. It currently comprises 2.11 per cent of the total caseload.