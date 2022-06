A railway staff checks the Covid-19 vaccination certificates of a passenger before allowing them to board the train, at a railway station in Chennai. (ANI file photo)

Indian on Saturday reported 8,329 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bringing the overall tally to 4,32,13,435, according to the health ministry data.

This is the highest in over three months (since February 28 when 8,013 infections were reported). However, the surge in figures has not led to an increase in deaths. Ten deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.