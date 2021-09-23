Global Covid cases top 230 million

Coronavirus chronicle

The overall number of global Covid cases has now surged past 230 million, an alarming figure that paints a bleak picture of the pandemic.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 230, 033,785 while the death tally from the virus reached 4, 717,918 on Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 42,543,373 cases to date and more than 681,175 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.

Brazil, which has been experiencing new wave of cases since January, registered 21,283,567 cases. Brazil's Covid-19 death toll has also risen to 592,316.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 33,531,498 on Wednesday, as 26,964 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry's data.

Besides, as many as 383 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 445,768.

Situation in Bangladesh

Covid-19 claimed 36 more lives and infected 1,376 others in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

The latest cases were detected after testing 28,736 samples, that showed a slight increase in the daily case positivity rate -- from Tuesday's 4.69 percent to 4.79 percent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Tuesday, the country witnessed the lowest case positivity rate in around six months.

According to DGHS, the fresh number of deaths took the country's total Covid-19 fatalities to 27,313 while the caseload mounted to 15,47,176.

Besides, the mortality rate slightly increased to 1.77 percent from 1.76 percent. 

The recovery rate also increased to 97.34 with the recovery of 1,427 patients during the period. So far, 15,06,136 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, it added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the daily case positivity rate should remain at 5% or below for 14 days before mass unlocking.

Bangladesh eased its lockdown restrictions on August 11, even though public health experts warned of the Delta variant spread.

On September 12, after nearly 18 months, primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Bangladesh reopened with a slew of Covid-safety protocols in place.

