Global Covid cases top 201 million

Coronavirus chronicle

UNB
07 August, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 12:08 pm

Global Covid cases top 201 million

So far, 4,346,167,629 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe

UNB
07 August, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 12:08 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The global Covid-19 caseload has now surpassed 201 million as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to devastate several countries even with mass inoculations underway.

The total caseload and fatalities stand at 201,662,684 and 4,276,940 respectively, as of Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

So far, 4,346,167,629 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.

The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 35,692,078 cases. Besides, 616,478 people have lost their lives in the US to date, as per the JHU data.

Brazil has registered 1,056 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 561,762, the health ministry said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 20,108,746 after 42,159 new cases were detected.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 31,856,757 on Friday as 44,643 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 464 deaths were reported during this period, taking the total death toll to 426,754.

Situation in Bangladesh

As the ruthless Delta variant keeps spreading like wildfire, Bangladesh added 248 fatalities to its national tally Friday, up from 212 logged a week earlier.

The country has been reporting over 200 single-day fatalities for the past two weeks as it races to head off a surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the unrelenting Delta variant.

After weathering the first wave of the virus, Bangladesh's health services are now stretched dangerously thin.

The Covid-19 infections are on the upswing, with 13,771 – 95% of the peak – new cases reported on an average each day.

Bangladesh recorded 12,606 new cases on Friday after testing 48,015 samples, down from 13,862 logged a week earlier on July 30.

There have been 1,335,260 infections and 22,150 coronavirus-related deaths here since the pandemic began, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

