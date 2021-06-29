Global Covid cases top 181 million

The global Covid-19 caseload surged past 181 million Tuesday even with mass inoculations underway.

The total caseload and fatalities stand at 181,388,210 and 3,928,804, respectively, as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

So far, 2,966,241,644 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.

The US has logged 33,640,493 cases and 604,115 deaths to date, as per the JHU data. The death toll in the United States is the highest in the world.

Brazil registered 618 more deaths from Covid in the past 24 hours, pushing up the national death toll to 514,092, the health ministry said Monday.

A total of 64,134 new infections were detected during the period, raising the total caseload to 18,386,894, the ministry said.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 30,316,897 on Tuesday, after 37,566 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

The death toll increased to 397,637, with 907 more people succumbing to the virus in 24 hours.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh on Monday reported a record-high number of daily Covid-19 infections, after confirming its first cases on March 8 last year and 7,626 on April 7.

On Monday, 8,364 people were diagnosed with corona from 35,059 sample tests in the preceding 24 hours, bringing the country's caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 896,770.

New infections have been averaging 5,000 for the past few days – 75% of the peak. The highest daily average was reported on April 9.

The country, battling to get a second coronavirus wave under control, also reported more than 100 deaths for a second straight day. The new number, 104 deaths, took the country's toll to 14,276.

Bangladesh reported 119 deaths on Sunday, its highest-ever daily fatality from the pandemic. Also, the country's positivity rate reached its peak at 23.86%, which was recorded at 23.57% on April 8.

Meanwhile, the fatality rate almost remained unchanged at 1.59% from Sunday's 1.60% and the recovery rate dropped to 90.06%, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Khulna division reported the highest 35 deaths, Dhaka 27, Chattogram 19, Rangpur nine, Rajshahi seven, Mymensingh five and Barishal two deaths.