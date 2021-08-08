Global Covid cases surpass 202 million

Coronavirus chronicle

UNB
08 August, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 01:19 pm

A woman receives the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman receives the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The global Covid-19 caseload surpassed the 202-million mark, as the second wave of the pandemic continues to wreck havoc across the world amid mass inoculation efforts.

The total caseload and fatalities stand at 202,211,438 and 4,285,595, respectively, as of Sunday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

So far, 4, 376,808, 997 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.

The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 35,738,700 cases. Besides, 616,713 people have lost their lives in the US to date, as per the JHU data.

Brazil, which has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India, registered 990 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 562,752, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide caseload rose to 20,151,779 after 43,033 new cases were detected.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 31,895,385 on Saturday as 38,628 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 617 deaths were recorded since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 427,371.

Situation in Bangladesh

With Coronavirus and its new variant posing a real danger to the public health in Bangladesh, the country came up with another shocking figure of 261 fresh deaths on Saturday.

This is the second-highest single day deaths from the viral disease in Bangladesh as Covid-19, fueled by the deadly Delta variant, continues to wreak havoc in the country.

The country has been reporting over 200 single-day fatalities for the last two weeks as it races to head off a surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the unrelenting Delta variant.

After weathering the first wave of the virus, Bangladesh's hospitals are almost overwhelmed.

Also read: France: Thousands protest against vaccination, Covid passes

The country registered 8,136 new cases on Saturday after testing 31,714 samples. It reported the highest daily Covid-19 fatality of 264 on August 5 and 16,230 infections on July 28.

As more people are falling sick with Covid-19 and dying, hospitals in Dhaka and other cities are running out of beds.

There have been 1,343,396 infections and 22,411 coronavirus-related deaths here since the pandemic began, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

