Global Covid-19 cases now close to 680 million

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the world is now approaching 680 million.

According to the latest global data, the total Covid-19 case count amounted to 679,820,161 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,799,203 this morning.

The US has reported 105,266,332 Covid-19 cases so far, while 1,145,415 people have died from the virus in the country — both highest counts globally.

India logged 218 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases rose to 2,149, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll stands at 5,30,769 with five new deaths reported. The virus case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,86,017), while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, France has registered 39,616,580 Covid-19 cases so far, occupying the third position in the world number-wise, and 164,929 people have died in the country, as per Worldometer.

Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 10 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,818, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily Covid-19 test positivity rate increased to 0.44 percent from Sunday's 0.51 percent as 2,253 samples were tested.