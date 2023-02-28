Global Covid-19 cases now close to 680 million

Coronavirus chronicle

AP/UNB
28 February, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 12:22 pm

Related News

Global Covid-19 cases now close to 680 million

AP/UNB
28 February, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 12:22 pm
Global Covid-19 cases now close to 680 million

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the world is now approaching 680 million.

According to the latest global data, the total Covid-19 case count amounted to 679,820,161 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,799,203 this morning.

The US has reported 105,266,332 Covid-19 cases so far, while 1,145,415 people have died from the virus in the country — both highest counts globally.

India logged 218 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases rose to 2,149, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll stands at 5,30,769 with five new deaths reported. The virus case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,86,017), while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, France has registered 39,616,580 Covid-19 cases so far, occupying the third position in the world number-wise, and 164,929 people have died in the country, as per Worldometer.

Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 10 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,818, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily Covid-19 test positivity rate increased to 0.44 percent from Sunday's 0.51 percent as 2,253 samples were tested.

World+Biz

pandemic / Coivd-19 / Coroanvirus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

6h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Adani isn't the only Indian tycoon in trouble

3h | Panorama
Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Earthquake will put Dhaka under 7 million tons of piles

Earthquake will put Dhaka under 7 million tons of piles

1h | TBS Stories
How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

19h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

1d | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June
Economy

Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion
Banking

BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion