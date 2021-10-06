Germany still working on recommendation for Covid-19 booster shot

Reuters
06 October, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 05:24 pm

Family doctor Vera Maria Soditt vaccinates a patient at her home with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Cologne, Germany, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Family doctor Vera Maria Soditt vaccinates a patient at her home with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Cologne, Germany, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

The benefit of a third covid-19 vaccine shot for immunocompromised and very old people is obvious but it not so clear for younger population, the head of Germany's vaccine advisory committee said on Wednesday.

The committee, known as STIKO, is still working on a recommendation regarding third booster shots for various age groups that are not in the highest risk category, its head Thomas Mertens said.

"The more difficult question is when the healthy people in our country who are in the age group between 18 and 59 will be vaccinated again. The data situation is more difficult to assess," Mertens told journalists in a news conference.

