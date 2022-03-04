France lifts Covid-19 restrictions on Bangladeshi travellers

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 10:38 am

Proof of a complete vaccination schedule will be sufficient to arrive in France from Bangladesh

A man wearing a protective face mask walks at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in France, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man wearing a protective face mask walks at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in France, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France has lifted restrictions on Bangladesh and has decided to consider Bangladesh as a "green" listed country with regards to Covid-19 restrictions in France.

The French Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Interior have said that the decision will be effective from 3 March, said a press release. 

France considers those countries as "green" with negligible or moderate circulation of the virus and absence of an emerging variant of concern, whereas the "orange" listed countries are those, which are experiencing active circulation of the virus, in the absence of an emerging variant of concern and showing no vaccine or immune escape.

By dint of the latest decision by the French Government, travelers from Bangladesh who are vaccinated with vaccines of BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxevria / Covishield), and Johnson & Johnson will no more be required to have tests on to arrive in France and to depart from France.

Proof of a complete vaccination schedule will be sufficient to arrive in France from Bangladesh, the press release added. 

On the other hand, for unvaccinated travelers from Bangladesh, the obligation to present a negative test (RT-PCR) to travel to France will remain.

However, the measures on arrival in France (test, isolation) are lifted when they come from countries like Bangladesh which are on the "green" list. Bangladesh Embassy in Paris had been pursuing with the concerned French authorities to de-list Bangladesh from the restricted countries in light of the satisfactory improvement of Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh.

France / COVID-19 / Bangladesh

Comments

