France has no plans to ease Covid health pass restrictions at this stage

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
22 September, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 05:15 pm

Related News

France has no plans to ease Covid health pass restrictions at this stage

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal also told a news conference after a cabinet meeting that the Covid health situation was improving in France

Reuters
22 September, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 05:15 pm
A man wearing a protective face mask walks at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in France, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man wearing a protective face mask walks at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in France, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France has no plans at this stage to ease health pass restrictions set up to rein in a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal also told a news conference after a cabinet meeting that the Covid health situation was improving in France. 

World+Biz / Europe

France / Covid-19 Restrictions

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

21h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

1d | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

1d | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly