France has no plans to ease Covid health pass restrictions at this stage

A man wearing a protective face mask walks at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in France, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France has no plans at this stage to ease health pass restrictions set up to rein in a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal also told a news conference after a cabinet meeting that the Covid health situation was improving in France.