France gifts over 2m AstraZeneca jabs to Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 06:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

France today gifted 2.06 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh following a pledge made during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to Paris.

French Ambassador to Bangladesh Jean-Marin Schuh handed over the vaccine doses to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque during an event held at State Guest House Padma in the capital.

The foreign minister thanked the French government for the donation and said it would further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr Momen also thanked the French government for offering warm hospitality and the highest level of honour to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her recent Paris visit. 

The foreign minister said Sweden would also provide more than half a million vaccine doses of AstraZeneca to Bangladesh soon.

