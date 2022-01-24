Fourth Covid vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
24 January, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 02:16 pm

Related News

Fourth Covid vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Israel began offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine to people over 60 earlier this month as Omicron swept the country

Reuters
24 January, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 02:16 pm
93-year-old Shari Marco receives a fourth dose of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine following a vaccination party after Israel approved a second booster shot for the immunocompromised, people over 60 years and medical staff in a retirement home in Netanya, Israel January 5, 2022. Photo :Reuters
93-year-old Shari Marco receives a fourth dose of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine following a vaccination party after Israel approved a second booster shot for the immunocompromised, people over 60 years and medical staff in a retirement home in Netanya, Israel January 5, 2022. Photo :Reuters

A fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine given to people over 60 in Israel made them three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people in the same age group, Israel's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry also said the fourth dose, or second booster, made people over 60 twice as resistant to infection than those in the age group who received three shots of the vaccine.

A preliminary study published by Israel's Sheba medical centre last Monday found that the fourth shot increases antibodies to even higher levels than the third but "probably" not to the point that it could completely fend off the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Israel began offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine to people over 60 earlier this month as Omicron swept the country.

The ministry said on Sunday the study it conducted with several major Israeli universities and the Sheba centre compared 400,000 people over 60 who received the second booster with 600,000 people in the age group who were given a third shot more than four months ago.

Top News / World+Biz

Covid vaccine / resistance / fourth dose / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

52m | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

3h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

4h | Interviews
Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

20h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

20h | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

20h | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

4
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Estimated cost of Dhaka Subway
Infrastructure

Dhaka Subway: Traffic woes to be eased further by 2030