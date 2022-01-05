Fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose boosts antibodies five-fold in Israeli study, PM says

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
05 January, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 11:53 am

In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential federal advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday, Sept. 17, to offer Pfizer booster shots against Covid-19 to most Americans, dealing a heavy blow to the Biden administration’s effort to shore up people’s protection amid the highly contagious delta variant. Photo :AP/UNB
A fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold a week after the shot is administered, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday, citing preliminary findings of an Israeli study.

"A week into the fourth dose, we know to a higher degree of certainty that the fourth dose is safe," Bennett said at Sheba Medical Center, which is giving second booster shots in a trial among its staff amid a nationwide surge in Omicron variant infections.

"The second piece of news: We know that a week after administration of a fourth dose, we see a five-fold increase in the number of antibodies in the vaccinated person," he told reporters.

"This most likely means a significant increase against infection and ... hospitalisation and (severe) symptoms," Bennett said in English.

Israel has played a leading role in studying the effects of Covid-19 vaccines, as the fastest country to roll out two-dose inoculations to a wide population a year ago and one of the first to give third shots as boosters.

It is now administering fourth doses to people over 60, health workers and immunocompromised patients.

