Europe drug regulator backs use of Moderna's Covid-19 booster vaccine

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
26 October, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 11:44 am

Related News

Europe drug regulator backs use of Moderna's Covid-19 booster vaccine

The EMA said the risk of inflammatory heart conditions or other very rare side effects after a booster is being monitored

Reuters
26 October, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 11:44 am
The exterior of EMA, European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands December 18, 2020. Photo :Reuters
The exterior of EMA, European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands December 18, 2020. Photo :Reuters

The European Union's drug regulator on Monday said it has concluded in its review that Moderna's Covid-19 booster vaccine may be given to people aged 18 years and above, at least six months after the second dose.

It is the second Covid-19 booster vaccine to be approved in the EU.

"This follows data showing that a third dose of Spikevax given 6 to 8 months after the second dose led to a rise in antibody levels in adults whose antibody levels were waning," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

Earlier this month, the EMA approved Pfizer-BioNTech's booster and recommended a third dose of a shot from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for people with weakened immune systems. It left EU member states to decide if the wider population should receive a booster.

EMA on Monday said that the implementation of vaccination campaigns remains the prerogative of the advisory groups guiding the vaccination campaigns in each EU Member State.

Under pressure to revive their economies, fight the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus and avoid further lockdowns in the winter, several EU member states launched their own booster campaigns before EMA guidelines. The different states have taken widely varying views on who is eligible.

The EMA said the risk of inflammatory heart conditions or other very rare side effects after a booster is being monitored.

US authorities have authorised booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Top News / World+Biz

Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine / EU / booster

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

2h | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

2h | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

2h | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF