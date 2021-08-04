EU seals deal with Novavax for up to 200 million Covid-19 vaccines

Reuters
04 August, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 07:24 pm

FILE PHOTO: A Novavax logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
The European Commission has approved a supply contract with US firm Novavax for the purchase of up to 200 million Covid-19 vaccines, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Under the contract, EU states will be able to purchase up to 100 million doses of the Novavax vaccine, with an option for 100 million additional doses until 2023, once the shot has been approved by the EU drugs regulator, the Commission said. 

