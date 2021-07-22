EU lists rare nerve disorder as side-effect of J&J Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
22 July, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2021, 08:21 pm

"After assessing the available data, PRAC considered that a causal relationship between Covid-19 vaccine Janssen and GBS is possible," the European Medicines Agency said, referring to its safety committee, PRAC

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled &quot;COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine&quot; and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&amp;Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Europe's medicines regulator said on Thursday it had added a rare nerve-degenerating disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, as a possible rare side effect from Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine after it reviewed 108 cases reported worldwide.

"After assessing the available data, PRAC considered that a causal relationship between Covid-19 vaccine Janssen and GBS is possible," the European Medicines Agency said, referring to its safety committee, PRAC.

