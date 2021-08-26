EU investigating Moderna vaccine contamination incident

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
26 August, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 09:24 pm

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading &quot;Covid-19/Coronavirus vaccine/Injection only&quot; and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading "Covid-19/Coronavirus vaccine/Injection only" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday it was investigating a contamination incident in the manufacturing of Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to assess whether there was an impact on EU supply.

Earlier on Thursday Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine, with the company saying contamination could be due to a manufacturing issue on one of the production lines at its contract manufacturing site in Spain.

"EMA is investigating the matter and has requested the marketing authorisation holder to provide information on any potential impact on batches supplied to the EU in addition to details on the ongoing root cause investigation," the agency said in a statement to Reuters. 

