EU health body says no urgent need for vaccine boosters

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
02 September, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 11:44 am

Related News

EU health body says no urgent need for vaccine boosters

Reuters
02 September, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 11:44 am
EU health body says no urgent need for vaccine boosters

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday there was no urgent need for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the fully vaccinated, citing data on the effectiveness of shots.

The comments follow a similar statement from the European Medicines Agency last month that more data was needed on the duration of protection after full inoculation to recommend using booster shots.

The evidence on real-world effectiveness shows that all vaccines authorized in the region are highly protective against COVID-19-related hospitalisation, severe disease and death, the ECDC said.

But the agency said extra doses can be considered for people who experience a limited response to the standard regimen, adding that these shots should be treated differently from booster doses.

Germany and France have announced they would begin giving boosters to vulnerable people and the immunocompromised from this month to protect citizens from the more infectious Delta variant.

The U.S. government has also started administering a third dose of Pfizer Inc-BioNTech and Moderna Inc's vaccines to those with compromised immunity.

It plans to offer booster doses more widely from Sept. 20 if the country's health regulators deem them necessary.

World+Biz

Covid -19 / Covid-19 Vaccination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

19h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

19h | Videos
Bangladeshi Mr Bean

Bangladeshi Mr Bean

19h | Videos
ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends