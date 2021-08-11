EU drugs regulator looking at new possible side-effects of mRNA vaccines

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
11 August, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 07:44 pm

Related News

EU drugs regulator looking at new possible side-effects of mRNA vaccines

The safety committee of the European Medicines Agency is studying a form of allergic skin reaction, erythema multiforme, and two disorders related to kidneys, the regulator said

Reuters
11 August, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 07:44 pm
The headquarters of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is seen in London, Britain, 25 April, 2017/ Reuters
The headquarters of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is seen in London, Britain, 25 April, 2017/ Reuters

Europe's drugs regulator said on Wednesday it had started looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side-effects related to mRNA Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases.

The safety committee of the European Medicines Agency is studying a form of allergic skin reaction, erythema multiforme, and two disorders related to kidneys, the regulator said. 

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

European Medicines Agency (EMA) / mRNA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

4h | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

4h | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

2d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh