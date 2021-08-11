EU drugs regulator looking at new possible side-effects of mRNA vaccines
The safety committee of the European Medicines Agency is studying a form of allergic skin reaction, erythema multiforme, and two disorders related to kidneys, the regulator said
Europe's drugs regulator said on Wednesday it had started looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side-effects related to mRNA Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases.
