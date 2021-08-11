EU drugs regulator looking at new possible side-effects of mRNA vaccines

The headquarters of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is seen in London, Britain, 25 April, 2017/ Reuters

Europe's drugs regulator said on Wednesday it had started looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side-effects related to mRNA Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases.

The safety committee of the European Medicines Agency is studying a form of allergic skin reaction, erythema multiforme, and two disorders related to kidneys, the regulator said.