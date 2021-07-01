EU-approved Covid-19 vaccines protect against Delta variant, says official

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
01 July, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 08:04 pm

Related News

EU-approved Covid-19 vaccines protect against Delta variant, says official

Europe's drug regulator said on Thursday the Covid-19 vaccines approved in the European Union offered protection against all coronavirus variants, including Delta, but called for active monitoring by vaccine manufacturers to stay alert

Reuters
01 July, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 08:04 pm
Vials labelled &quot;Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine&quot; are placed on dry ice in this illustration taken, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Vials labelled "Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" are placed on dry ice in this illustration taken, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Europe's drug regulator said on Thursday the Covid-19 vaccines approved in the European Union offered protection against all coronavirus variants, including Delta, but called for active monitoring by vaccine manufacturers to stay alert.

Europe's drug regulator said on Thursday the Covid-19 vaccines approved in the European Union offered protection against all coronavirus variants, including Delta, but called for active monitoring by vaccine manufacturers to stay alert.

"There have been a number of variants over the last months and we expect more," said Marco Cavaleri, European Medicines Agency's (EMA) head of vaccine strategy, during a press briefing.

"It's very important that there is continuous monitoring and a close surveillance of the performance of all the approved vaccines against emerging variants."

The highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 was first identified in India and has led to a wave of new infections around the world.

To monitor potential new threats, vaccine makers have exposed the blood of vaccinated people to viruses engineered to have the typical features of the variant of concern to determine if neutralising antibodies quell that virus.

Currently, the European Union has four Covid-19 vaccines authorized: those from Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca <AZN.L and Oxford, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The EMA said it would proceed with evaluating data from CureVac's coronavirus vaccine after the German biotech firm said late on Wednesday its jab was only 48% effective in a final analysis.

The agency also reiterated that it had not received any application for authorization of Covishield, the version of AstraZeneca's vaccine made by India's Serum Institute, adding that it could approve or accept for use only those shots with ongoing applications.

Friction emerged between India and Europe in recent days over the exclusion of Covishield by the European Union vaccine passport programme as one of its accepted vaccines.

"It's very important that there is continuous monitoring and a close surveillance of the performance of all the approved vaccines against emerging variants."

The highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 was first identified in India and has led to a wave of new infections around the world.

To monitor potential new threats, vaccine makers have exposed the blood of vaccinated people to viruses engineered to have the typical features of the variant of concern to determine if neutralising antibodies quell that virus.

Currently, the European Union has four Covid-19 vaccines authorized: those from Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca <AZN.L and Oxford, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The EMA said it would proceed with evaluating data from CureVac's coronavirus vaccine after the German biotech firm said late on Wednesday its jab was only 48% effective in a final analysis.

The agency also reiterated that it had not received any application for authorization of Covishield, the version of AstraZeneca's vaccine made by India's Serum Institute, adding that it could approve or accept for use only those shots with ongoing applications.

Friction emerged between India and Europe in recent days over the exclusion of Covishield by the European Union vaccine passport programme as one of its accepted vaccines.

Top News

Coronavirus Delta Variant / EMA / covid-19 vaccine / Covid-19 vaccines / EU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

4h | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

1d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

1d | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

3
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business