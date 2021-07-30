Delta variant appears to spread as easily as chickenpox: US CDC document

FILE PHOTO: A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to Covid-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS

Covid-19 Delta variant surging across the world appears to cause more severe illness and spread as easily as chickenpox, according to an internal document from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The document -- a slide presentation -- outlines unpublished data that shows fully vaccinated people might spread the Delta variant at the same rate as unvaccinated people, reports the CNN.

CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky confirmed the authenticity of the document.

"I think people need to understand that we're not crying wolf here. This is serious," she said.

"It's one of the most transmissible viruses we know about. Measles, chickenpox, this -- they're all up there."

The CDC is scheduled to publish data Friday that will back Walensky's controversial decision to change guidance for fully vaccinated people.

Walensky said Tuesday the CDC was recommending that even fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in places where transmission of the virus is sustained or high.

And she said everyone in schools -- students, staff and visitors -- should wear masks at all times.

"The measures we need to get this under control -- they're extreme. The measures you need are extreme," Walensky said.

She said the data in the report did not surprise her.

"It was the synthesis of the data all in one place that was sobering," she said.

The CDC presentation says the Delta variant is about as transmissible as chickenpox, with each infected person, on average, infecting eight or nine others. The original lineage was about as transmissible as the common cold, with each infected person passing the virus to about two other people on average.