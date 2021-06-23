Delta Covid-19 variant greatest threat to US pandemic response -Fauci

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
23 June, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 11:12 am

Related News

Delta Covid-19 variant greatest threat to US pandemic response -Fauci

The Delta variant is becoming the globally dominant version of the disease, the World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Friday

Reuters
23 June, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 11:12 am
&quot;It’s not a hoax. It’s an unfortunate situation when you see something like that because that could have been prevented,” Fauci said Photo: Reuters
"It’s not a hoax. It’s an unfortunate situation when you see something like that because that could have been prevented,” Fauci said Photo: Reuters

The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that was first found in India is the greatest threat to the United States' effort to eradicate Covid-19 in its borders, said US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Tuesday press call.

"The transmissibility is unquestionably greater" in the Delta variant than the original variant of Covid-19, Fauci said, adding that "it is associated with an increased disease severity."

The Delta variant is becoming the globally dominant version of the disease, the World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Friday.

Fauci said that the vaccines authorized in the United States, including the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, are effective against the new variant of Covid-19.

"We have the tools, so let's use them and crush the outbreak," Fauci said.

The United States is falling short of its goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by July 4 and will likely need a few additional weeks to hit that target, White House Covid-19 senior adviser Jeffrey Zients said during the press call.

Zients added that he expects 70% of adults over 27 years old will have had at least one shot by July 4.

More than 150 million people in the United States, or more than 45% of the population, have been fully vaccinated, according to federal data last updated on Monday.

The Delta variant contributed to a severe outbreak of Covid-19 in India during April and May that overwhelmed health services in the country and killed hundreds of thousands.

Top News / World+Biz

COVID-19 / Delta COVID-19 variant / US / Dr Anthony Fauci

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

15h | Videos
TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

16h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

1d | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

3
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

4
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

5
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

6
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder