‘Delmicron’ could be driving Covid surge in US, Europe. Know more about it

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
24 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 01:01 pm

Related News

‘Delmicron’ could be driving Covid surge in US, Europe. Know more about it

Delmicron is not a new variant of the coronavirus but the Delta and the Omicron strains together fuelling Covid-19 cases

Hindustan Times
24 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 01:01 pm
PHOTO: REUTERS
PHOTO: REUTERS

As cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are being reported in the US and Europe and rising in India, reports about "Delmicron" have emerged over the last few days.

A member of the Covid-19 task force in Maharashtra has said there is a possibility that the West is caught between twin spikes of the Delta and the Omicron variants of the coronavirus.

"Delmicron, the twin spikes of Delta and Omicron, in Europe and US has led to a mini tsunami of cases," Dr Shashank Joshi was quoted as saying by a leading newspaper.

The highly contagious Omicron variant was first detected last month in southern Africa and has now been reported in 89 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

What is Delmicron?

Delmicron is not a new variant of the coronavirus but the Delta and the Omicron strains together fuelling Covid-19 cases. 

Data shows Omicron is the more dominant variant in the US and accounts for 73% of all new cases, up from less than 1% at the beginning of the month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the Delta variant was responsible for more than 99.5% of the Covid-19 infections in the US last month.

Meanwhile, health officials in Texas said on Monday the state recorded what ABC News reported is believed to be the first known US death related to Omicron.

In the United Kingdom, daily cases of Covid-19 surpassed the 100,000-mark for the first time on Wednesday, even as preliminary studies published in the country and South Africa show Omicron is not severe as other variants of the coronavirus.

Experts on Delmicron

Doctors say people with a weak immune system, the elderly and ones with comorbidities are at higher risk of getting infected with the Delta and Omicron variants, simultaneously, according to a report. It added that areas with low vaccinations rates are also at risk.

However, health experts are divided on whether the combination of the two variants can lead to a super strain.

Moderna's chief medical officer Dr Paul Burton said it was possible that both the strains can swap genes and trigger a more dangerous variant. 

"There's certainly data, there have been some papers published again from South Africa earlier from the pandemic when people - and certainly immunocompromised people - can harbour both viruses," Burton was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Other researchers have also warned that such "recombination events" are extremely rare but possible if conditions are right and there is a coincidence of mostly uncontrollable events.

In an interview with Bloomberg earlier this month, Peter White, a virologist at the University of New South Wales, also warned about the possibility of a super strain.

Top News

Coronavirus Delta Variant / Omicron Covid variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1h | In Focus
According to the owners, Coffee Time is a pioneer in bringing Mexican food and meat boxes to Mirpur. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Third time's the charm : The story of a trio who opened Mirpur’s first coffee shop 

3h | Panorama
In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

1d | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

56m | Videos
Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

56m | Videos
Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

16h | Videos
Story of commoners

Story of commoners

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US