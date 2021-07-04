Delhi unlock: Stadiums, sports complexes to open; movie halls to remain shut

In a fresh order issued on Sunday, the Delhi government allowed stadium and sports complexes to open without spectators from Monday as the city will enter the sixth phase of the unlock process, news agency ANI reported. The order, issued by the Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), also said that cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls and swimming pools will continue to remain shut in the national capital, it also reported.

The new relaxations will come into effect from 5am on Monday and the prohibited and restricted activities are extended till 5am of July 12.

Social and political gatherings, auditoriums, schools, colleges, spas, amusement parks are also prohibited throughout the National Capital Region (NCR), according to DDMA order. There must be strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour while opening the stadia and sports complexes, DDMA also said in the order.

Public transport including buses and Metro will continued to function under 50% capacity limitation due to concerns of overcrowding.

Delhi is reopening the economic and social activities as the Covid-19 situation in the city improves significantly. Last week, DDMA allowed the reopening of gyms and yoga institutes with 50 per cent attendance. Banquets, marriage halls and hotels were also allowed to host weddings with 50 guests only.

While the city reopens gradually the district authorities are also working to ensure that the Covid-19 norms are being followed without fail. On Saturday the

Citing local administration, news agency PTI reported that around 6,000-7,000 challans have been being issued over violation of DDMA orders to enforce Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, not spitting at public places, among others.

Delhi reported 86 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths on Saturday, the state health department said in a daily bulletin. It was thrid consecutive day when the number of daily cases was less than 100 cases since April.

In more positive development, the positivity rate of the national capital dipped to 0.11 per cent and now 1,016 active cases are there in the city.

The total tally now stands at 14,34,460, while the death toll has gone up to 24,988.