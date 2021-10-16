Daily cases in India below 20k, Maha to reopen colleges: Top Covid-19 updates

A woman reacts as she receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, in an alley at a slum area in Ahmedabad, India, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India has so far recorded over 34 million cases and 451,814 deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) since the beginning of the pandemic last year. As many as 33,382,100 patients (more than 98 per cent) have recovered from the viral disease and the active cases stand at 203,678 and constitute 0.60% of the caseload.

For the past few days, the daily cases in the country have remained below the 20,000-mark, indicating an improvement in the overall pandemic situation. States and union territories (UTs) are further easing their existing restrictions and allowing reopening of religious places and educational institutions including schools and colleges.

The cumulative vaccination coverage in India has exceeded 971.4 million with 3,026,483 doses administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

Here are the top Covid-19 updates across India during this week:

> The highest number of cases reported this week was on Thursday when 18,987 people were detected as Covid-19 positive. The lowest number of cases this week was on Tuesday at 14,313.

> The highest single-day deaths were on Friday at 379 while the lowest were on Tuesday at 181.

> The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) is yet to approve Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's vaccine Covaxin for emergency use in children despite a recommendation from the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) earlier this week.

> More than 30 countries across the globe, including the United Kingdom, Germany and France, have now agreed to recognise India's Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

> The Tamil Nadu government announced on Thursday that all places of worship in the state can now remain open on all days of a week. Beaches will open on Sundays from November. Shops, restaurants and other commercial establishments can now remain open till 11pm.

> Maharashtra will reopen colleges from October 20 given the improved pandemic situation. However, physical classes will only resume for students who have received both vaccine doses.

> The Centre said on Tuesday that all domestic flights in India will be allowed to operate at full capacity from October 18.

> Schools in Himachal Pradesh reopened for Class 8 from Monday by following all Covid-19 norms. In September, the state government allowed resumption of physical classes for students of classes 9 to 12.

> The Rajasthan government announced further relaxations in its existing Covid-19 restrictions, allowing permission to hold religious events with not more than 200 people. Shops and other commercial establishments can now remain open in the state till 10pm.