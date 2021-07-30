Cow, beer and weed: How countries are luring people to get Covid-19 vaccine

30 July, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 10:19 am

Cow, beer and weed: How countries are luring people to get Covid-19 vaccine

From free beer in Israel to complimentary dessert in Malaysia, authorities and businesses are hoping to make more people get vaccinated against Covid-19

Dr Mayank Amin draws the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a clinic ran by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Dr Mayank Amin draws the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a clinic ran by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

As the delta variant of the coronavirus is fuelling infections across the globe, several countries are ramping up their vaccination drive and are offering people anything from cash to cow and beer and shopping coupons as incentives.

From free beer in Israel to complimentary dessert in Malaysia, authorities and businesses are hoping to make more people get vaccinated against Covid-19. A property developer in Hong Kong raffled off a $1.4 million apartment for people who have been vaccinated.

Many countries, including the United States, have seen rising infections and have urged people to get vaccinated against Covid-19. More than 197.3 million people have been reported to have contracted Covid-19 globally and 4,214,619 have died, according to a Worldometer tally.

Here are what some of the countries are doing to urge people to get the Covid-19 jabs:

US

Washington State has allowed retailers to offer a free marijuana joint when they get a shot in 'joints for jabs' promotions. In California, people have already won $50,000 prizes and another 10 in line for a $1.5m payout. California devised a $116.5-million plan to encourage more people to get the jab. The state is also giving out 2 million $50 gift cards.

Anyone who gets the Covid-19 vaccine at any centre in New York City is being given $100. Apart from this, there is a chance to win beer, pastries and a million-dollar lottery in many states of America.

Russia

In Moscow, anyone who gets the first of a two-dose vaccine could enter into a draw with five cars worth 1 million roubles ($13,900) being given away every week. This scheme was on until July 11.

Philippines

In the Philippines, a town is planning a cow raffle as an incentive and another has been raffling off huge sacks of rice, after finding it hard to persuade people to get their shots.

Thailand

Thailand is among the countries trying to promote vaccination as local officials said people stood a chance to win a cow if they registered for the vaccine.

China

In China, there are schemes like free eggs, store coupons and discounts on ration items.

Serbia

Serbia has made a provision to conduct a vaccination campaign as well as reward the vaccinated people with about $30 in cash.

