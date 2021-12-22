Covid Omicron: Variant will push Europe hospitals towards brink, says WHO

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
22 December, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 09:03 am

Related News

Covid Omicron: Variant will push Europe hospitals towards brink, says WHO

The WHO's Europe region includes Russia and other former Soviet republics, as well as Turkey

Reuters
22 December, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 09:03 am
The World Health Organization logo is pictured outside the old and the new WHO buildings, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The World Health Organization logo is pictured outside the old and the new WHO buildings, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The World Health Organization's European head on Tuesday warned countries to brace for a "significant surge" in Covid-19 cases as Omicron spreads, and advised the widespread use of boosters for protection.

Since it emerged in late November, Omicron has been detected in at least 38 of the 53 countries in the WHO's European region and is already dominant in several of them including Denmark, Portugal and the United Kingdom, Hans Kluge told a news conference in Vienna.

"We can see another storm coming," said Kluge. "Within weeks, Omicron will dominate in more countries of the region, pushing already stretched health systems further to the brink."

The WHO's Europe region includes Russia and other former Soviet republics, as well as Turkey.

WHO data shows the region has in recent weeks reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases compared to the population size anywhere. Even before Omicron, officials had warned of a further 700,000 deaths from the disease by March.

WHO headquarters in Geneva has advised that vaccine boosters be saved for the most vulnerable, but Kluge urged people to "boost, boost, boost."

"The booster is the single most important defence against Omicron," he said.

A WHO spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request to comment on Kluge's remarks.

So far, 89% of the early Omicron cases in Europe were associated with common Covid-19 symptoms such as cough, sore throat and fever, Kluge said. Most cases had been reported among adults in their 20s and 30s, spreading initially in cities at social and workplace gatherings, he added.

"The sheer volume of new Covid-19 infections could lead to more hospitalizations and widespread disruption to health systems and other critical services," he said.

"Governments and authorities need to prepare our response systems for a significant surge."

The WHO said on Monday that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant, causing infections in people already vaccinated or recovered from the disease. Its chief scientist has called it "unwise" to conclude from early evidence it is a milder variant than previous ones.

Top News / World+Biz

omicron / Europe / WHO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

21h | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

1d | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

1d | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

14h | Videos
Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

14h | Videos
In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

14h | Videos
Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 