Covid infections surge in North America, too few vaccines in Latin America, says health agency

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
01 September, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 10:00 pm

Three quarters of the people in Latin America and the Caribbean have not been fully immunized, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing

People wear masks around Times Square, as cases of the infectious coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise in New York City, New York, US, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People wear masks around Times Square, as cases of the infectious coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise in New York City, New York, US, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Covid-19 infections are surging again in North America and hospitalization rates among young people and adults below the age of 50 are higher today than at any point in the pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

Three quarters of the people in Latin America and the Caribbean have not been fully immunized, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing.

"We need more vaccine donations," she urged, appealing to countries around the world with excess doses to quickly share them with the region to save lives.

