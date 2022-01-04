Covid hospitalisations in US top 100,000, nearly 8 times higher in unvaccinated

Nearly three-quarters of hospital beds across the US are full, and one in seven patients are suffering from Covid-19. (Representation purpose)(REUTERS)

Hospitalisations due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has hit a record high in nearly four months in the United States with over 100,000 people currently admitted. CNN reported citing latest data from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that Covid-19 hospitalisations last surpassed 100,000 on September 11, 2021.

The CNN report stated that at the moment, nearly three-quarters of hospital beds across the country are full, and one in seven patients are suffering from Covid-19. It added that there have only been 67 days throughout the entire pandemic in the US when over 100,000 people were hospitalised with coronavirus at a time.

As far as states are concerned, most hospitalisations are being reported from Ohio, Delaware and New Jersey with over 50 Covid-19 patients admitted for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the numbers are lowest in Wyoming and Alaska, with less than 10 coronavirus hospitalisations per 100,000 people, the CNN report added.

Furthermore, child hospitalisations due to Covid-19 is also the highest ever in the country, with more than 500 children admitted every day over the week ending December 31, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated.

The CDC data also revealed that overall hospitalisation rates through November are nearly eight times higher for unvaccinated adults and around 10 times higher for unvaccinated kids aged 12-17, according to CNN.

Notably, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its green signal for emergency use authorisation for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children aged 12-15 on Monday.

This comes as the US set a new daily record on Monday after more than 1 million people tested positive for the virus. The latest figures are nearly double the earlier record of about 590,000 set just four days before, according to Bloomberg.

Amid such a massive Covid-19 surge, US doctors are currently struggling to find out the variant of the virus that is affecting every patient who tests positive, meaning whether it's Delta or Omicron.