Covid hospitalisations in US top 100,000, nearly 8 times higher in unvaccinated

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
04 January, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 01:00 pm

Related News

Covid hospitalisations in US top 100,000, nearly 8 times higher in unvaccinated

The most hospitalisations are currently being reported from Ohio, Delaware and New Jersey with over 50 Covid-19 patients admitted for every 100,000 people

Hindustan Times
04 January, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 01:00 pm
Nearly three-quarters of hospital beds across the US are full, and one in seven patients are suffering from Covid-19. (Representation purpose)(REUTERS)
Nearly three-quarters of hospital beds across the US are full, and one in seven patients are suffering from Covid-19. (Representation purpose)(REUTERS)

Hospitalisations due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has hit a record high in nearly four months in the United States with over 100,000 people currently admitted. CNN reported citing latest data from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that Covid-19 hospitalisations last surpassed 100,000 on September 11, 2021.

The CNN report stated that at the moment, nearly three-quarters of hospital beds across the country are full, and one in seven patients are suffering from Covid-19. It added that there have only been 67 days throughout the entire pandemic in the US when over 100,000 people were hospitalised with coronavirus at a time.

As far as states are concerned, most hospitalisations are being reported from Ohio, Delaware and New Jersey with over 50 Covid-19 patients admitted for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the numbers are lowest in Wyoming and Alaska, with less than 10 coronavirus hospitalisations per 100,000 people, the CNN report added.

Furthermore, child hospitalisations due to Covid-19 is also the highest ever in the country, with more than 500 children admitted every day over the week ending December 31, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated.

The CDC data also revealed that overall hospitalisation rates through November are nearly eight times higher for unvaccinated adults and around 10 times higher for unvaccinated kids aged 12-17, according to CNN.

Notably, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its green signal for emergency use authorisation for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children aged 12-15 on Monday.

This comes as the US set a new daily record on Monday after more than 1 million people tested positive for the virus. The latest figures are nearly double the earlier record of about 590,000 set just four days before, according to Bloomberg.

Amid such a massive Covid-19 surge, US doctors are currently struggling to find out the variant of the virus that is affecting every patient who tests positive, meaning whether it's Delta or Omicron.

USA

Covid 19 / United States / omicron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

1h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

2h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

3h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

22h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

22h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

1d | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report