Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India croses 130 crore

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 03:24 pm

File photo of Covid-19 vaccine/Courtesy
File photo of Covid-19 vaccine/Courtesy

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 130 crore on Wednesday, according to the union health ministry of the country.

More than 7.2 million vaccine doses were administered today till 7pm and the number is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the health ministry added.

Of the total vaccination coverage so far, 807142316 received the first dose, whereas 1302942587 have been fully vaccinated, PTI reported.

Among the 72,07,203 lakh doses administered On Thursday, 1938852 were first doses, while 5268351 were second doses.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May.

