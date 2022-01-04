As Covid-19 spreads, Punjab imposes night curfew; schools, colleges shut

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
04 January, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 11:50 am

Punjab reported 419 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death on Monday. This took the state's infection tally to 6,05,922, while the death toll reached 16,651, according to state government's medical bulletin

Punjab on Monday reported another spike of 419 Covid cases.(HT Photo)
The Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in Punjab imposed a night curfew, and curbs on shopping malls, sports stadiums and other institutions in view of rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The new restrictions will remain in place till January 15, said the order issued by department of home affairs.

It further said that wearing of masks by all persons in public places, including workplaces, will be mandatory and must be strictly enforced.

The night curfew will remain in place from 10pm to 5am. "The district authorities are accordingly asked to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance," said the order.

Essential services, like operation of multiple shifts in industry and offices (both Government and private), movement of persons and goods on National and State Highways and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and flightshave been exempted form these curbs.

All schools and colleges, except medical and nursing colleges, have been closed. They have been directed to proceed with online teaching.

Further, cinemas halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, zoos will operate at 50 per cent of their capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated.

The air-conditioned buses till also run with 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

Only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend the government as well as private offices, working spaces, factories and industries.

The state government has further allowed district authorities to impose additional restrictions as deemed necessary "based on their assessment of the situation". They can't, though, dilute the curbs announced by the state government.

Of fresh cases, Patiala reported 143 infections, followed by 58 in Pathankot, 57 in Ludhiana and 30 in Mohali.

