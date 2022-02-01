Covid-19: India's daily caseload dips below 2 lakh; 167,059 new cases today

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
01 February, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 11:39 am

Related News

Covid-19: India's daily caseload dips below 2 lakh; 167,059 new cases today

India Covid-19 update: A total of 1,192 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, which includes a backlog of 638 deaths from Kerala

Hindustan Times
01 February, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 11:39 am
A man gets a Covid-19 test in Delhi. Photo: Collected
A man gets a Covid-19 test in Delhi. Photo: Collected

In a big relief, India's daily Covid-19 cases dropped below the 2-lakh mark on Monday with 1,67,059 new infections in the last 24 hours, showed the Union health ministry bulletin today morning. The daily positivity rate declined from 15.7 per cent to 11.6 per cent.

However, with a whopping 1,192 deaths recorded in the span of a day, the country's death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 4,96,242. The death toll today included a backlog of 638 deaths from Kerala, the government data showed.

The active caseload in India currently stands at 17,43,059, accounting for 4.20 per cent of the total cases. The weekly positivity rate also dipped slightly to 15.25 per cent from 15.75 per cent yesterday.

Meanwhile, 2,54,076 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries mounted to 3,92,30,198. The recovery rate improved to 94.60 per cent from 94.37 per cent on Monday.

As many as 14,28,672 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus. 

Vaccinations went up by more than 6 million in the last 24 hours. These included 6,28,414 booster doses and 9,87,960 vaccine shots to the 15-18 age group.

More than 1.66 billion vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Top News / South Asia

Covid -19 / Coronavirus / India / vaccinate / pandemic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

1h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

2h | Panorama
Some of us are launching telescopes that can see the Big Bang just as others are threatening war for no good reason. That says it all. Illustration: TBS

‘Sapiens’? Humans are not wise. Just too smart for our own good

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1d | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1d | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city