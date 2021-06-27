Covid-19 in India: New cases go up to 50,040, infection tally hits 30.23 million

India recorded 50,040 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the preceding 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare informed on Sunday in its daily bulletin -- a slight increase from its spike of 48,698 new cases a day ago. As many as 1,258 new fatalities were also recorded in the same duration, which has now pushed the country's death toll up to 395,751, the grim milestone of 400,000 in the offing.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in India has declined to 586,403 or 1.97% of the total cases. As many as 29,251,029 patients have been cured of Covid-19 till now, with 57,944 of them being discharged in the last 24 hours alone.

According to the health ministry, daily recoveries have now continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 45th consecutive day, with the nationwide recovery rate currently at 96.75%. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5% -- currently at 2.91%. The daily positivity rate, on the other hand, has also been less than 5% for 20 days in a row.