Covid-19: India logs 50,407 new cases, 804 deaths in 24 hours; positivity at 3.43%

India registered 50,407 cases of coronavirus and 804 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Saturday morning. The daily positivity rate continues its downward path with 13 per cent or nearly 8,000 less cases than yesterday.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload has been pushed to 42,586,544, while the death toll stands at 5,07,981. The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.48 per cent.

Active cases dropped to 1.43 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.37 per cent, as per the government data today.

Notably, Delhi recorded less than 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the latest available data.

Meanwhile, a new study on Friday showed that the efficacy of booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines wane substantially in four months time.