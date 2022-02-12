Covid-19: India logs 50,407 new cases, 804 deaths in 24 hours; positivity at 3.43%

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
12 February, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 10:16 am

Related News

Covid-19: India logs 50,407 new cases, 804 deaths in 24 hours; positivity at 3.43%

India Covid-19 update: With the new numbers, the country's total caseload has been pushed to 42,586,544, while the death toll stands at 5,07,981

Hindustan Times
12 February, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 10:16 am
Covid-19 deaths were reported from Gorakhpur, Jalaun, Bulandshahr, Kannauj, Sonbhadra, Gonda, Bhadohi, Basti, Kushinagar and Mau (HT Photo)
Covid-19 deaths were reported from Gorakhpur, Jalaun, Bulandshahr, Kannauj, Sonbhadra, Gonda, Bhadohi, Basti, Kushinagar and Mau (HT Photo)

India registered 50,407 cases of coronavirus and 804 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Saturday morning. The daily positivity rate continues its downward path with 13 per cent or nearly 8,000 less cases than yesterday.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload has been pushed to 42,586,544, while the death toll stands at 5,07,981. The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.48 per cent.

Active cases dropped to 1.43 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.37 per cent, as per the government data today.

Notably, Delhi recorded less than 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the latest available data.

Meanwhile, a new study on Friday showed that the efficacy of booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines wane substantially in four months time.

 

Top News / South Asia

India / Covid -19 / pandemic / Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

57m | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

1h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

3h | Panorama
Algorithms on platforms like Twitter and Facebook are structured to suppress learning and feed information that reinforces biases. Photo: Bloomberg

Fact-checking Covid-19 posts is not working. There is a better way

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

15h | Videos
Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

15h | Videos
North Korea tests missiles, it says can strike the US

North Korea tests missiles, it says can strike the US

18h | Videos
Pygmy: Mysterious tribe in the world

Pygmy: Mysterious tribe in the world

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 