Covid-19: India logs 22,842 new infections, active cases at 199-day low

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
03 October, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 11:21 am

The government has so far tested 57.32 crore samples for the virus of which 12,65,734 were tested in the last 24 hours

Photo :Hindustan Times
Fresh infections related to coronavirus disease on Sunday fell by a little over 1,500 from Saturday's figures with the country reporting 22,842 new infections in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, India had logged 24,354 cases.

According to latest updates with the Union ministry of health and family welfare, active cases now stood at 2,70,557, lowest in 199 days and accounted for less than one per cent of the total cases registered so far.

Kerala continued to remain at the top of the worst-hit states, having recorded 13,217 cases and 121 deaths during the day.

Also, 25,930 patients were cured from the viral disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,30,94,529. This pushed the recovery rate to 97.87 per cent, a high since March 2020.

As many as 244 people passed away during the day due to related complications taking the total death toll to 4,48,817.

The weekly positivity rate, which has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 100 days, stood at 1.66 per cent.

The government has so far tested 57.32 crore samples for the virus of which 12,65,734 were tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 73,76,846 doses of vaccines against the virus were administered in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide total to 90,51,75,348.

