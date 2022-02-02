Covid-19: India logs 1,61,386 new cases in last 24 hours, deaths surge by 1,733

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
02 February, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:39 am

India&#039;s active case count now stands at 3.90 per cent. ( HT file Photo)
India's active case count now stands at 3.90 per cent. ( HT file Photo)

Continuing a downward trend, India registered 1,61,386 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Wednesday morning. However, the number of Covid-19 fatalities mounted to 1,733 today, including 638 backlog deaths from Kerala. The death toll surged to 4,97,975.

The active cases dropped to 1,21,456 during the past day. The country's active case count now stands at 3.90 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate fell from 11.69 per cent in the previous day to 9.36 per cent in 24 hours, the ministry data showed.

India's recovery rate surged to 94.60 per cent with 2,81,109 recoveries recorded in the span of a day.

More than 732 million tests have been conducted up to February 1, of which 17,42,793 were conducted on 1 February.

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage nears 1.7 billion, including more than 57 lakh vaccine doses on Tuesday. 

A total of 4,97,650 booster doses were administered in the last 34 hours, while over 13 lakh children between 15-18 years of age received at least one dose of the vaccine.

 

