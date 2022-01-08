Covid-19: IHU variant not spreading far enough, cases extremely low, says study

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
08 January, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:33 am

Related News

Covid-19: IHU variant not spreading far enough, cases extremely low, says study

The IHU variant triggered apprehensions due to very high number of mutations - 46 - which is even higher than then Omicron strain. It was discovered in France late last year. A lot of research is still going on and the scientists have advised keeping an eye on the new variant

Hindustan Times
08 January, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:33 am
As employee of multi-metals Nyrstar is seen at one of the plants of the company in Auby, Northern France. The IHU variant was discovered by researchers from France&#039;s Méditerranée Infection.(AFP Photo)
As employee of multi-metals Nyrstar is seen at one of the plants of the company in Auby, Northern France. The IHU variant was discovered by researchers from France's Méditerranée Infection.(AFP Photo)

The new 'IHU' variant of the coronavirus, which was discovered in France late last month, is not spreading far enough to be one of major concerns, a new study has found. Though the investigation in the behaviour of the new strain is still in a very early stage, researchers have found very little to raise concern.

The study, yet to be peer-reviewed, has been published on MedRxiv. In it, the researchers said that "it is still early to speculate on the IHU variants as the number of cases is extremely low".

Earlier this week, then World Health Organization (WHO) also said that the 'IHU' variant has not become much of a threat as of now.

The new variant was first identified in November and has been on WHO's radar since then. It has so far not been labelled as a 'variant under investigation' by the global health body.

The latest study has, however, advised keeping an eye on the 'IHU' variant.

For now, the world's focus is on the Omicron variant, which is leading to a surge in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection across the world. The United States and Europe are badly hit by the Omicron strain.

The IHU variant has 46 mutations and 37 deletions in its genetic code, more than Omicron. Many of these affect the spike protein.

The variant is a sub-lineage of the B.1.640 and its discovery was announced by researchers from Méditerranée Infection in Marseille, part of France's Instituts hospitalo-universitaires (IHU, or University Hospital Institutes) - hence the name. It has been classified as B.1.640.2.

The IHU variant was discovered in November, in a sample of a man who visited Cameroon in Africa on a three-day trip.

He began experiencing respiratory symptoms and was tested for Covid-19. The sample returned positive, with the presence of the B.1.640.2 variant.

A localised spread of the infection was reported in France and attributed to the IHU strain, Vinod Scaria, a scientist of Delhi's Institute of Genomic and Integrative Biology, said on Twitter that there is no proof of that.

The B.1.640, meanwhile, is not new. According to outbreak.info, it was first detected on January 1, 2021, and 400 infections have been identified till now.

Top News / World+Biz

Coronavirus / COVID-19 / World Health Organisation (WHO) / IHU Variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

3h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

18h | Panorama
How tech giants control consumer engagement

How tech giants control consumer engagement

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

20h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

1d | Videos
Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla

1d | Videos
Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals