Covid-19 complications seen less in children than adults: study

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 02:44 pm

Related News

Covid-19 complications seen less in children than adults: study

Shanez Ladhani, a consultant pediatrician at the UK health Security Agency revealed that new data was released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The study was jointly led by ONS, the LSHTM, and UK Health Security Agency

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 02:44 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

A recent study has revealed that children are much less at risk of Covid-19 than adults. 

Shanez Ladhani, a consultant pediatrician at the UK health Security Agency revealed that new data was released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The study was jointly led by ONS, the LSHTM, and UK Health Security Agency.

Ladhani, also chief investigator of the ONS study, said, "it is reassuring that the vast majority of primary and secondary school-aged children surveyed since March 2020 have not experienced long Covid symptoms."

The findings show that children are much less at risk of complications from Covid-19 than adults. Therefore, keeping children in school where mental health support is easily accessible remains vital, reports Xin Hua. 

"This data provides important information about the potential direct and indirect impacts of Covid-19 on children and young people," said Patrick Nguipdop Djomo, co-chief investigator of the study at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).

 

 

Top News

research / COVID-19 / children

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

4h | Habitat
Illustration: Collected

Back to the Cold War?

5h | Analysis
Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

1d | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Artificial intelligence could save environment

Artificial intelligence could save environment

3h | Videos
Dinosaur fossil with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Dinosaur fossil with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

4h | Videos
Essentials go wild as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues

Essentials go wild as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues

4h | Videos
Ajith’s film earns 100 crore worldwide

Ajith’s film earns 100 crore worldwide

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address