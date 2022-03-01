Covid-19 complications seen less in children than adults: study

A recent study has revealed that children are much less at risk of Covid-19 than adults.

Shanez Ladhani, a consultant pediatrician at the UK health Security Agency revealed that new data was released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The study was jointly led by ONS, the LSHTM, and UK Health Security Agency.

Ladhani, also chief investigator of the ONS study, said, "it is reassuring that the vast majority of primary and secondary school-aged children surveyed since March 2020 have not experienced long Covid symptoms."

The findings show that children are much less at risk of complications from Covid-19 than adults. Therefore, keeping children in school where mental health support is easily accessible remains vital, reports Xin Hua.

"This data provides important information about the potential direct and indirect impacts of Covid-19 on children and young people," said Patrick Nguipdop Djomo, co-chief investigator of the study at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).