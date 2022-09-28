Zero death, 665 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported zero death and 665 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 14.07% during the same period after testing 4,728 samples across the country.

Also, 428 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.05%.

So far 29,360 people have died and 2,023,810 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

