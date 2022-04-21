Zero Covid death, 45 cases reported in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 04:27 pm

The positivity rate was recorded at .76%

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported zero death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday. 

Forty-five people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of .76%. 

The case tally now stands at 19,52,485 and the death toll at 29,127. 

Also, 369 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours with the recovery rate registered at 96.92%.

The country reported one death and 28 new cases from Covid-19 in the previous day.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.
 

