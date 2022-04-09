Zero Covid death, 28 cases reported in 24hrs

The country reported zero death from Covid-19 for the fifth day in a row and 28 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

Also, the positivity rate was recorded at .62% after testing 4,491 samples across the country.

With the latest additions, the case tally stands at 19,52,023 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,123.

Meanwhile, 610 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours period taking the recovery rate at 96.72%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.