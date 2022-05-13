Zero Covid death, 18 cases reported in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

The country reported zero death and 18 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday. 

Also, the positivity rate was recorded at .45% during the same period after testing 4,004 samples across the country. 

So far 29,127 people have died of the virus and 19,52,957 tested positive since the outbreak hit the country in 2020. 

Meanwhile, 327 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 97.23%.

Bangladesh reported its first case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

