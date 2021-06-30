Who are out of lockdown restrictions?

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 12:36 pm

Health sector in crisis. Photo: Mumit M
Health sector in crisis. Photo: Mumit M

The government has announced a set of restrictions to be imposed during the nationwide lockdown from 1-7 July.

Yet, some services will remain out of lockdown restrictions.

According to the government directives, law enforcement and other emergency services such as agricultural elements (fertilizer, seeds, pesticides, equipment etc), crops and transportation, relief distribution, health services, Covid-19 vaccination, electricity, water, gas/petroleum, fire service, port activities (land, river, sea), telephone and internet (government- private), media (print and electronic media), private security systems, post and other emergency and essential products and services related offices, their employees and vehicles are not included in the ban.

Medicine, production and export-oriented industries can keep their factories open upon ensuring workers' safety and health issues. They will be allowed for movement upon showing identity cards.

Industrial factories will remain open maintaining hygiene rules.

Bangladesh government has imposed a 7-day countrywide strict lockdown, starting from Thursday, as Covid-19 situation has taken a very dangerous turn here.

