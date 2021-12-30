Ward level vaccination in villages under special campaign from January: DGHS

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 04:33 pm

Related News

Ward level vaccination in villages under special campaign from January: DGHS

So far, 7 crore 24 lakh people in the country have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 5 crore 11 lakh people have been fully vaccinated

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 04:33 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will start a month-long Covid-19 vaccination campaign from 1 January, Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the National Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Programme told the media on Thursday (30 December).

"A special vaccination campaign will be conducted at the village level throughout the month of January. The target is to give 3 crore doses of vaccine in one month under the campaign. The vaccine will be given at the EPI centers in the village level wards," Dr Shamsul Haque said. 

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Malek said at a function in the capital on Wednesday, "We have already arranged for 31 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine. To meet our target, a total of 28 crore doses of vaccine, including booster doses, will be required."

"We will have 3-crore more doses of vaccine in our hands. And we have already vaccinated in the slums including at school level. From next month, we will start giving at least 4-crore doses of vaccine every month. For this, we are taking an initiative to administer Covid-19 vaccine in every ward of the country from next month. Hopefully, we will be able to meet our targets by next May-June," he added.

Covid-19 inoculation campaign started on 7 February. So far, 7 crore 24 lakh people in the country have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 5 crore 11 lakh people have been fully vaccinated. Besides, 15415 people have taken booster doses.

Top News / Health

Covid-19 Vaccination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

4h | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

5h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

6h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

SSC and equivalent examination result published

SSC and equivalent examination result published

1h | Videos
NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS

NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS

3h | Videos
How much does a team spend in BPL?

How much does a team spend in BPL?

18h | Videos
Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming