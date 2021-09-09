Vaccine should be a public good without any conditions: FM

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
09 September, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 05:07 pm

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Photo: UNB.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Photo: UNB.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has reiterated Bangladesh's call for making the Covid-19 vaccine a public good, noting that there are incidents of vaccines doses crossing their date of expiry for not sharing them on time with other countries.

"Vaccine should be a public good," he said adding that some are tagging some conditions while sharing vaccine doses which he sees as an "indirect pressure" on countries like Bangladesh.

The Foreign Minister was briefing journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on his recent visit to Switzerland, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

"We had a very busy schedule with some positive outcomes," Dr Momen said.

Referring to his meeting with UNHCR, the Foreign Minister said the UN will soon get engaged in Bhasan Char.

He said they also discussed the climate issues as Bangladesh remains very vocal on the issues.

The Foreign Minister said they want actions and delivery with the fulfillment of commitments on the climate front.

Earlier, Dr Momen said a successful pandemic recovery must involve universal vaccination ending vaccine inequality.

In this regard, he referred to the unfortunate manifestation of vaccine nationalism and called the world to stand united against such vaccine inequity.

"It is time for the development partners to be more humane and help the deserving without discrimination. The vaccine should be a public good," said the Foreign Minister while speaking at the United Nations high-level Forum on the Culture of Peace held at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

