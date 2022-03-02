Vaccine seekers can get 1st dose at permanent centres: DGHS

Those who failed to get vaccinated during the three-day mass vaccination campaign against Covid-19 can still get the first dose at permanent centres across the country, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday.

"We have vaccinated a large number of people with the first dose through the campaign. Even though, those who missed the chance to get vaccinated can come to our permanent centres," Dr Md Shamsul Haque, member secretary of Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce Committee, said at the daily briefing on the pandemic situation.

One can get vaccinated after registration or through showing National Identity Card (NID), he added.

Dr Shamsul Haque said, "There are many factories in different areas adjacent to the capital including Savar, Keraniganj, Narayanganj, Gazipur and many people remained out of the vaccination programme there.

The local authorities concerned were asked to extend the vaccination programme if needed, he said.

"From 17 February to 1 March, we have been able to vaccinate 32 lakh people with the first dose."

Besides, 1.07 lakh people were vaccinated with the 2nd dose while one lakh received the booster dose during this period, Dr Shamsul Haque added.

The government took the initiative to administer at least 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses on 26 February to achieve the target of vaccinating 90% of people in the country.

No vaccine registration or birth registration certificate was required to get vaccinated against Covid during this campaign.

Later, this campaign was extended till 28 February.