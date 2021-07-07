Vaccine registration to resume on Wednesday morning

The registration for mass inoculation against Covid-19 will resume on Wednesday morning, said State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

"We got instructions from the health ministry and completed all technical integrations. People will be able to register for vaccine from Wednesday morning," he said in a virtual briefing.

The state minister also said, "People aged 35 and above can register for the jab."

Surokkha website has already been reopened for registration.

The Moderna vaccine will be provided in the divisional and other big cities, but not in any town while the Sinopharm vaccine will be administered at the upazila level.

A total of 45 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine – 25 lakh doses of the Moderna vaccine from the USA and 20 lakh Sinopharm jabs from China – arrived in the country on 2 July.

Bangladesh received the Moderna vaccine under the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) and purchased the Sinopharm vaccine.

Currently, the country is providing the second dose of the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine on a limited scale.