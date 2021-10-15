Vaccine registration for eligible school students opens

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 October, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 09:23 pm

Related News

Vaccine registration for eligible school students opens

TBS Report
15 October, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 09:23 pm
Vaccine registration for eligible school students opens

School students whose names have been sent to the information ministry will now be able to register for vaccination with their birth certificates through the Surokkha app or the Surokkha website.

The names of the students were sent to the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology Division via the education ministry from their respective educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to vaccinate the students of all educational institutions located inside Dhaka Metropolitan Area. 

In line with the move, the Directorate Of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has sought information of the students aged 12-17 from all the educational institutions situated in the area. 

Students have been asked to send their information via mail to the following address: student.vaccination2021@gmail.com.

An order signed by DSHE Director General Syed Md Golam Faruk was issued on Thursday asking for the information. 

Top News

School / Student / registration / Vaccination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mullahs clash with cops in city

Mullahs clash with cops in city

5h | Videos
$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim

5
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

6
Where to invest to get tax rebate
Thoughts

Where to invest to get tax rebate