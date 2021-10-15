Vaccine registration for eligible school students opens

School students whose names have been sent to the information ministry will now be able to register for vaccination with their birth certificates through the Surokkha app or the Surokkha website.

The names of the students were sent to the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology Division via the education ministry from their respective educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to vaccinate the students of all educational institutions located inside Dhaka Metropolitan Area.

In line with the move, the Directorate Of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has sought information of the students aged 12-17 from all the educational institutions situated in the area.

Students have been asked to send their information via mail to the following address: student.vaccination2021@gmail.com.

An order signed by DSHE Director General Syed Md Golam Faruk was issued on Thursday asking for the information.