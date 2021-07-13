Vaccine info submission deadline extended for NU students

The National University (NU) authorities have extended the deadline for submitting information regarding Covid-19 vaccination of the students studying in National University-affiliated colleges.

The students will now be allowed to submit their vaccine-related information till 19 July, NU Director (Public Relations) Faizul Karim confirmed in a press release.

The decision to extend the period for one more week from 12 July was made owing to the attempt to bring all the students under the immunisation program.

The NU authorities called on the students to fill the information chart with the required specifications and submit it by the new deadline.

Meanwhile, the principals of the affiliated colleges have been requested to ensure the complete data collection of their respective colleges, as the matter is of national importance and urgent consideration related to public health.