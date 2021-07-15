Vaccine crisis resolved: Salman F Rahman

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 10:34 pm

Requesting people to register for vaccination, the PM’s adviser said all have to abide by hygiene rules to deal with a very dangerous wave of Covid-19 that is imminent

The vaccine crisis has been resolved as many doses have reached the country with many more on the way, said Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman on Thursday. 

Requesting people to register for vaccination, the PM's adviser said all have to abide by hygiene rules to deal with a very dangerous wave of Covid-19 that is imminent.

Salman was addressing a function to inaugurate the distribution of health products, organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).  

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present as the chief guest at the programme, while FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin presided over it. Leaders of business chambers and associations from different districts of the country, including the capital, were virtually connected to the event.

The commerce minister said vaccines have been arranged. But it might take a year more to complete the immunisation drive. That is why there is now no alternative to wearing masks to prevent infections. 

Commending the FBCCI's health safety-related activities, Tipu Munshi said the apex trade organisation has extended its helping hand to people as a true friend in these trying times, which will inspire others. 

The FBCCI president said they will supply oxygen cylinders and high flow nasal cannula alongside masks to various hospitals across the country through their associations and chambers. They have already collected a list of requirements of hospitals in several districts from the health directorate.

FBCCI Director Shomi Kaiser moderated the programme. Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, senior vice-president of the FBCCI; Mahbubul Alam, president of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries; Monowara Hakim Ali, president of Chattogram Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries; ATM Shoeb, president of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industries; and Ariful Haque Chowdhury, mayor of Sylhet City Corporation, among others, spoke on the occasion. 

